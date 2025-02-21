Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.32

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th.
Super Retail Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
About Super Retail Group
