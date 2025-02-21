T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $265.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $303.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

