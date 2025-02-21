Tabcorp Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Tabcorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Tabcorp

In other Tabcorp news, insider Brett Chenoweth purchased 178,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$99,999.76 ($64,102.41). Also, insider Karen Stocks acquired 84,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,723.78 ($31,233.19). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 300,691 shares of company stock valued at $168,537. 6.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

