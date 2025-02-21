Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 719150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Talos Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

