Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,034.22 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $459.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $974.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $928.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

