Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 46,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $563.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $576.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

