Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TATYY

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.