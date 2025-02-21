Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
