TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Michele L. Waters Buys 1,525 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Michele L. Waters acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.68 per share, with a total value of C$98,630.90.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$64.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.25.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

