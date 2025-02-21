TD Securities Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a C$91.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.50.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$71.04 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$70.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The stock has a market cap of C$47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.