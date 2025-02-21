Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.58 and last traded at $242.32, with a volume of 1690846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.16.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.68.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.