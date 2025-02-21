Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%.
Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 617,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,024. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 53.03%.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
