Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 1,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and related medical devices for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Its products portfolio include Illuccix for the treatment of prostate cancer;, TLX591, a radio antibody-drug conjugate, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and diagnosis of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX300-CDx for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; and TLX300 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma.

