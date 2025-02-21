Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Telstra Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
About Telstra Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telstra Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.