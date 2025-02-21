Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $203.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

