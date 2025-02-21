Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

