The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

