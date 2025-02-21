The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $349.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

