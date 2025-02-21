The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX opened at $123.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

