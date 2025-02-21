Timonier Family Office LTD. Acquires Shares of 685 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IWB stock opened at $335.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.81.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
