Timonier Family Office LTD. Invests $735,000 in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for 0.4% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $98.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $100.06.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

