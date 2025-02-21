Timonier Family Office LTD. Makes New $6.97 Million Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 226,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

