Timonier Family Office LTD. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,210,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,479,000 after buying an additional 188,565 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,421,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,212,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 92,723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,146,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,320,000 after buying an additional 335,298 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

