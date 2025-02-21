Title: Dine Brands Global Declares First Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN), one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies and parent to brands such as Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop®, declared on February 21, 2025, that its Board of Directors had approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is set to be paid on April 4, 2025, to its stockholders on record at the close of business on March 17, 2025.

This significant development was disclosed in a press release issued by the Corporation and was subsequently reported in a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dine Brands oversees operations and support roles for its subsidiary restaurants, some of which are spread across 19 international markets. These three brands encompass over 3,500 restaurants around the world. In 2022, Dine Brands forayed into the Fast Casual segment, further diversifying its operations.

It should be noted that the dividend’s realization may be subject to a variety of factors and uncertainties, including inflation, the company’s level of indebtedness, information technology challenges, and potential shifts in consumer health or dietary preferences. Also, various risks associated with international market operations, changes in accounting standards, and compliance with regulatory requirements could possibly affect this proposed distribution.

However, the Corporation’s management has expressed confidence in their business strategy and the adequate allocation of human capital. They remain devoted to meeting the financial guidance provided to investors while continuing to deliver shareholder value, subject to any potential risks and uncertainties.

