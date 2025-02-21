Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 9.3% – Time to Sell?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 476,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,424,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

