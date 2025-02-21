Top Construction Stocks To Follow Today – February 19th

Deere & Company, Berkshire Hathaway, and IonQ are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the design, development, and construction of various structures such as commercial buildings, residential homes, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects. These stocks are heavily influenced by factors like economic conditions, government spending on public projects, and trends in the real estate market. Investors interested in construction stocks typically focus on companies involved in the construction industry, including builders, contractors, equipment manufacturers, and engineering firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $9.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.87. 1,434,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,860. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.71 and a 200 day moving average of $418.73. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.55. 1,259,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.85 and a 200 day moving average of $459.50. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. 17,259,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,205,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 2.40.

