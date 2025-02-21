Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Today – February 20th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Parsons, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the cybersecurity industry. These businesses create, implement, and manage security protocols to protect organizations and individuals from cyber crimes, data breaches, and other digital threats. Investing in cybersecurity stocks means buying ownership of these companies, often with the expectation that the growing cyber threat landscape will increase demand for their services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,490,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,851,209. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $20.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $430.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 845.73, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.51. 2,567,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,529. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.84.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,468. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Parsons (PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Shares of PSN traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,298. Parsons has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $5.46 on Thursday, reaching $433.63. 188,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,093. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $321.99 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.64.

