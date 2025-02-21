Top Growth Stocks To Watch Today – February 20th

BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks refer to shares in companies that are anticipated to grow at an above-average rate compared to other companies in the market. These stocks usually don’t pay dividends as the companies often reinvest retained earnings into capital projects. Instead, investors earn money through capital gains when they sell their shares for a higher price than they bought them. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $979.99. The company had a trading volume of 288,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,618. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,014.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $975.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.61. 1,748,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,473. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.69. 1,583,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,156. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Read More