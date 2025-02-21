Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.20. Track Group shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 7,700 shares.

Track Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

