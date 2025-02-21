Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $641.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

