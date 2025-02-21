Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

