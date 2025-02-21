Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 634 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

