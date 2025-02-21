Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,937 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,868,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $133.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.