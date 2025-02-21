Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 491 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in American Express by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $304.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.79. American Express has a 12-month low of $209.10 and a 12-month high of $326.27.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.38.

In other news, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,286.84. This trade represents a 48.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,664 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,503 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

