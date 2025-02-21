Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 393,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,498 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,588,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,315,000 after buying an additional 148,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after buying an additional 746,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,288,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PGX opened at $11.60 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.