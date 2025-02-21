Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.12. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

