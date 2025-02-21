Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes $621,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $537.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.07. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

