Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.50 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

