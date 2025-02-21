TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Finviz reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRUE. StockNews.com upgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TrueCar from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

TRUE stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.75. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TrueCar by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TrueCar by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

