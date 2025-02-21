Truist Financial Corp Acquires 10,266 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 95,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $70.22 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

