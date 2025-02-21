Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,564 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

