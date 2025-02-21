Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Price

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $209.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $169.67. 1,317,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,587. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

