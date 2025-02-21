Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 7,760 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $133,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,915.50. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $7,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $7,830.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $1,712.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $33,820.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Elliot Noss sold 200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $3,314.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Elliot Noss sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $18,469.00.

Tucows Trading Down 1.5 %

TCX opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tucows by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 307.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tucows by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

