TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.42), with a volume of 3366440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.42).

TwentyFour Income Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £844.97 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.19.

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 7.67 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TwentyFour Income had a return on equity of 103.44% and a net margin of 1,552.21%.

TwentyFour Income Announces Dividend

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

