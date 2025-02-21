Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 1,391 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twilio by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Twilio by 1,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $111,312,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

