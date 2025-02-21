U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Truist Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

