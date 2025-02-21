UBS Group Cuts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $425.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $445.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $320.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.03. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

