UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

ULS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other UL Solutions news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $312,377.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,062.78. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULS. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,275,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in UL Solutions by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 574,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter.

ULS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 135,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,349. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

