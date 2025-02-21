“United Bancorp Declares Q1 2025 Dividend and Announces Special Dividend Payment”

On February 19, 2025, United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBCP) declared the company’s dividend for the first quarter of 2025. The company’s Board of Directors confirmed the declaration, which will be payable to shareholders of record on March 10, 2025.

The cash dividend for Q1 2025 has been set at $0.1825 per share. This signifies a significant increase of $0.01 or 5.8% in comparison to the cash dividend disbursed in the first quarter of the previous year. Moving forward, this new level implies an annual regular cash dividend of $0.73 per share, yielding an attractive forward yield of 5.6% based on the company’s market value at the end of the last quarter.

In another significant declaration, the company’s Board of Directors also approved a special, one-time dividend of $0.1750 per common share. This is also payable to shareholders of record on March 10, 2025 and represents an increase of $0.025 or 16.7% compared to the special dividend paid in the previous year. The special dividend award is underlined by the company’s robust earnings, ample liquidity, and strong capital position.

With the inclusion of this special dividend payment, United Bancorp, Inc. is set to disburse cash dividends totaling $0.9050 per share for the current year, providing a positive outlook to its investors.

At the close of 2024, United Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio, reported total assets amounting to $820.8 million and total shareholder’s equity of $67.6 million. The company’s banking network extends through Ohio counties and West Virginia under a single bank charter, Unified Bank. United Bancorp Inc. is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

