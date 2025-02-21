urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

urban-gro Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

urban-gro Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.