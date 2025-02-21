urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
urban-gro Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of UGRO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.84.
urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro
urban-gro Company Profile
urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.
