Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Critical Review

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) and Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -5.59% -5.29% Vale 22.59% 21.07% 9.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lithium Americas and Vale”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.12) -25.38 Vale $41.78 billion 1.10 $7.98 billion $2.16 4.71

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 7 4 0 2.36 Vale 0 7 3 0 2.30

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus price target of $5.51, suggesting a potential upside of 80.99%. Vale has a consensus price target of $13.26, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. Given Lithium Americas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Vale.

Summary

Vale beats Lithium Americas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.